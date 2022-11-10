Who is the Top Investor In PubMatic Inc. (PUBM)?

PubMatic Inc. (NASDAQ: PUBM) is -59.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.73 and a high of $43.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PUBM stock was last observed hovering at around $16.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.29% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.53% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are 13.38% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.86, the stock is -20.16% and -21.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.23 million and changing -14.18% at the moment leaves the stock -33.07% off its SMA200. PUBM registered -56.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.15%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -19.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -39.56%, and is -16.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.60% over the week and 6.10% over the month.

PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) has around 713 employees, a market worth around $722.87M and $251.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.47 and Fwd P/E is 16.74. Profit margin for the company is 21.60%. Distance from 52-week low is -5.91% and -68.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.60%).

PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 166.40% this year

PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 52.16M, and float is at 39.81M with Short Float at 6.30%.

PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) Insider Activity

A total of 178 insider transactions have happened at PubMatic Inc. (PUBM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 95 and purchases happening 83 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Goel Amar K., the company’s Chairman, Chief Growth Officer. SEC filings show that Goel Amar K. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 18 at a price of $17.69 per share for a total of $0.71 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

PubMatic Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 17 that Goel Amar K. (Chairman, Chief Growth Officer) sold a total of 40,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 17 and was made at $17.61 per share for $0.7 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the PUBM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 10, Hirsch Jeffrey K. (Chief Commercial Officer) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $17.96 for $89810.0. The insider now directly holds 7,662 shares of PubMatic Inc. (PUBM).

PubMatic Inc. (PUBM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is trading -41.36% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is -41.44% lower over the same period. Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) is -51.83% down on the 1-year trading charts.