Who is the Top Investor In Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS)?

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ: SHLS) is -13.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.58 and a high of $36.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHLS stock was last observed hovering at around $19.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.27% off its average median price target of $29.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.62% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -16.39% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.95, the stock is -1.28% and -7.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.39 million and changing 6.45% at the moment leaves the stock 13.35% off its SMA200. SHLS registered -36.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 94.70%.

The stock witnessed a -5.42% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.32%, and is -2.92% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.83% over the week and 8.11% over the month.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) has around 697 employees, a market worth around $3.54B and $249.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 220.53 and Fwd P/E is 32.89. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 118.68% and -43.16% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) is a “Overweight”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/13/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -88.80% this year

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 112.49M, and float is at 111.04M with Short Float at 8.23%.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Whitaker Jason R, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Whitaker Jason R sold 20,514 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 14 at a price of $24.94 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.67 million shares.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 14 that Peetz Mehgan (General Counsel) sold a total of 2,034 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 14 and was made at $24.87 per share for $50586.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 90395.0 shares of the SHLS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 13, Whitaker Jason R (Chief Executive Officer) disposed off 8,333 shares at an average price of $25.22 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 688,828 shares of Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS).

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. (SHLS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Littelfuse Inc. (LFUS) that is trading -32.59% down over the past 12 months.