A peek at Box Inc. (BOX): Who has invested in It?

Box Inc. (NYSE: BOX) is 8.71% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.31 and a high of $33.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BOX stock was last observed hovering at around $26.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.61% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.56% off the consensus price target high of $41.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -3.91% lower than the price target low of $27.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.47, the stock is 2.75% and 6.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing 5.99% at the moment leaves the stock 3.84% off its SMA200. BOX registered 10.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.67%.

The stock witnessed a 10.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.47%, and is 3.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.38% over the week and 3.01% over the month.

Box Inc. (BOX) has around 2172 employees, a market worth around $4.09B and $941.90M in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.68. Profit margin for the company is -4.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.61% and -13.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-91.90%).

Box Inc. (BOX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Box Inc. (BOX) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Box Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.20% this year

Box Inc. (BOX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 143.74M, and float is at 137.38M with Short Float at 5.10%.

Box Inc. (BOX) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Box Inc. (BOX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Dylan C, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Smith Dylan C sold 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 10 at a price of $26.48 per share for a total of $0.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.34 million shares.

Box Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that Smith Dylan C (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $26.86 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.37 million shares of the BOX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Smith Dylan C (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 13,000 shares at an average price of $30.49 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 1,382,137 shares of Box Inc. (BOX).

Box Inc. (BOX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teradata Corporation (TDC) that is trading -35.36% down over the past 12 months and Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) that is 8.65% higher over the same period. CDW Corporation (CDW) is -1.75% down on the 1-year trading charts.