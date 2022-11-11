A peek at Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE): Who has invested in It?

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (AMEX: CBOE) is -7.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $103.82 and a high of $134.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CBOE stock was last observed hovering at around $123.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.3% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.0% off the consensus price target high of $168.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are 6.95% higher than the price target low of $130.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $120.96, the stock is -1.83% and -0.11% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.61 million and changing -1.87% at the moment leaves the stock 3.07% off its SMA200. CBOE registered -5.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.98%.

The stock witnessed a 2.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.10%, and is -3.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.14% over the week and 2.79% over the month.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) has around 1196 employees, a market worth around $12.54B and $3.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 62.03 and Fwd P/E is 17.77. Profit margin for the company is 5.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.51% and -9.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.70%).

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/03/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.10% this year

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.30M, and float is at 105.53M with Short Float at 1.37%.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Tilly Edward T, the company’s CHAIRMAN AND CEO. SEC filings show that Tilly Edward T sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $126.77 per share for a total of $1.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Cboe Global Markets Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that Schell Brian N (EXECUTIVE VP, CFO & TREASURER) sold a total of 1,829 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $130.00 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9341.0 shares of the CBOE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 03, Schell Brian N (EXECUTIVE VP, CFO & TREASURER) disposed off 7,303 shares at an average price of $117.11 for $0.86 million. The insider now directly holds 11,170 shares of Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE).

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (CBOE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CME Group Inc. (CME) that is trading -20.01% down over the past 12 months and Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE) that is -23.60% lower over the same period.