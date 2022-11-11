A peek at Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ): Who has invested in It?

Constellation Brands Inc. (NYSE: STZ) is -2.77% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $207.59 and a high of $261.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STZ stock was last observed hovering at around $239.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.24% off its average median price target of $278.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 21.28% off the consensus price target high of $310.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -2.53% lower than the price target low of $238.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $244.03, the stock is 3.69% and 3.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.57 million and changing 1.77% at the moment leaves the stock 2.54% off its SMA200. STZ registered 9.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.49%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 9.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.12%, and is 1.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.27% over the week and 2.36% over the month.

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) has around 10000 employees, a market worth around $46.56B and $9.44B in sales. Fwd P/E is 19.30. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.55% and -6.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 17 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Constellation Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/05/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -102.30% this year

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 184.94M, and float is at 173.72M with Short Float at 0.81%.

Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hankinson Garth, the company’s EVP & CFO. SEC filings show that Hankinson Garth sold 2,270 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $255.92 per share for a total of $0.58 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7176.0 shares.

Constellation Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 18 that Sabia James A. Jr. (EVP & Pres. Beer) sold a total of 4,165 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 18 and was made at $250.84 per share for $1.04 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47236.0 shares of the STZ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, MCCARTHY DANIEL J (Director) disposed off 1,682 shares at an average price of $246.79 for $0.42 million. The insider now directly holds 3,232 shares of Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ).