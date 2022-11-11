A peek at Cummins Inc. (CMI): Who has invested in It?

Cummins Inc. (NYSE: CMI) is 11.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $184.27 and a high of $249.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CMI stock was last observed hovering at around $237.69 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.44% off its average median price target of $257.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.35% off the consensus price target high of $304.00 offered by 25 analysts, but current levels are -15.85% lower than the price target low of $209.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $242.13, the stock is 3.67% and 9.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing 1.87% at the moment leaves the stock 14.84% off its SMA200. CMI registered 1.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.57.

The stock witnessed a 11.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.31%, and is 4.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.20% over the week and 3.03% over the month.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) has around 59900 employees, a market worth around $33.84B and $24.79B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.95 and Fwd P/E is 12.24. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.40% and -3.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.80%).

Cummins Inc. (CMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Cummins Inc. (CMI) is a “Overweight”. 25 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Cummins Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.60% this year

Cummins Inc. (CMI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 141.20M, and float is at 140.42M with Short Float at 2.54%.

Cummins Inc. (CMI) Insider Activity

A total of 21 insider transactions have happened at Cummins Inc. (CMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Mark Andrew, the company’s VP – Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Smith Mark Andrew sold 543 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $237.88 per share for a total of $0.13 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11222.0 shares.

Cummins Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 08 that Satterthwaite Tony (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 08 and was made at $239.07 per share for $1.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59276.0 shares of the CMI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 08, Barner Sharon R (VP – Chief Administrative Off.) disposed off 2,460 shares at an average price of $240.03 for $0.59 million. The insider now directly holds 16,348 shares of Cummins Inc. (CMI).

Cummins Inc. (CMI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is 12.47% higher over the past 12 months.