A peek at FibroGen Inc. (FGEN): Who has invested in It?

FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ: FGEN) is 14.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.81 and a high of $18.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $15.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.05%.

Currently trading at $16.16, the stock is -1.50% and 12.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing 6.95% at the moment leaves the stock 27.26% off its SMA200. FGEN registered 32.89% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 69.21%.

The stock witnessed a 14.29% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.53%, and is -1.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.23% over the week and 7.05% over the month.

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) has around 566 employees, a market worth around $1.41B and $263.10M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -83.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 106.91% and -11.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-127.40%).

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) Analyst Forecasts

FibroGen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.10% this year

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 93.47M, and float is at 86.27M with Short Float at 7.51%.

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at FibroGen Inc. (FGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 8 times.

FibroGen Inc. (FGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) that is trading -68.92% down over the past 12 months. Illumina Inc. (ILMN) is -37.74% down on the 1-year trading charts.