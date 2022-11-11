A peek at Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV): Who has invested in It?

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE: SNV) is -8.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.15 and a high of $54.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNV stock was last observed hovering at around $40.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.18% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.73% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -9.0% lower than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.60, the stock is 10.64% and 10.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing 7.87% at the moment leaves the stock 2.22% off its SMA200. SNV registered -11.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.85%.

The stock witnessed a 11.74% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.53%, and is 14.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.42% over the week and 3.85% over the month.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) has around 5005 employees, a market worth around $7.41B and $1.84B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.88 and Fwd P/E is 8.72. Profit margin for the company is 38.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.69% and -19.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.60%).

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Synovus Financial Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/17/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 114.90% this year

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 145.33M, and float is at 143.31M with Short Float at 2.70%.

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PROCHASKA JOSEPH J JR, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that PROCHASKA JOSEPH J JR bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 10 at a price of $41.38 per share for a total of $41380.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 31109.0 shares.

Synovus Financial Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 27 that GREGORY ANDREW J. JR. (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 27 and was made at $42.73 per share for $85460.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29196.0 shares of the SNV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, Blair Kevin S. (President and CEO) acquired 3,100 shares at an average price of $48.49 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 91,853 shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV).

Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC) that is trading 12.18% up over the past 12 months and Regions Financial Corporation (RF) that is -3.68% lower over the same period. United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) is 13.72% up on the 1-year trading charts.