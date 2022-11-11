A peek at Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH): Who has invested in It?

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: TTSH) is -42.36% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.70 and a high of $8.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TTSH stock was last observed hovering at around $3.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 54.33% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 54.33% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.11, the stock is 2.92% and 6.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing 7.87% at the moment leaves the stock -13.44% off its SMA200. TTSH registered -47.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.27%.

The stock witnessed a 5.12% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.23%, and is -5.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.49% over the week and 7.43% over the month.

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH) has around 1247 employees, a market worth around $213.68M and $392.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.63 and Fwd P/E is 14.68. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.22% and -49.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.10%).

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 456.00% this year

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 50.89M, and float is at 35.96M with Short Float at 5.74%.

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lolmaugh Cabell, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Lolmaugh Cabell bought 4,375 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $4.56 per share for a total of $19937.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 03 that Glasser Deborah K (Director) bought a total of 266 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 03 and was made at $7.63 per share for $2030.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3384.0 shares of the TTSH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 03, Solheid Linda (Director) acquired 3,060 shares at an average price of $7.64 for $23378.0. The insider now directly holds 45,305 shares of Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH).

Tile Shop Holdings Inc. (TTSH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RH (RH) that is trading -55.62% down over the past 12 months and CommScope Holding Company Inc. (COMM) that is -7.64% lower over the same period. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings Inc. (SPWH) is -45.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.