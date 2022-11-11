AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE: AER) is -10.41% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $37.20 and a high of $71.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AER stock was last observed hovering at around $56.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.6%.

Currently trading at $58.61, the stock is 12.06% and 22.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing 4.64% at the moment leaves the stock 19.84% off its SMA200. AER registered -13.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.01%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 21.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.15%, and is 8.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.00% over the week and 3.49% over the month.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has around 736 employees, a market worth around $14.34B and $6.26B in sales. Fwd P/E is 7.35. Profit margin for the company is -18.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 57.55% and -17.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.20%).

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) is a “Buy”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AerCap Holdings N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 387.30% this year

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 240.37M, and float is at 239.19M with Short Float at 2.01%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mega Matrix Corp. (MTMT) that is trading -78.96% down over the past 12 months and Air Lease Corporation (AL) that is -25.64% lower over the same period. Textainer Group Holdings Limited (TGH) is -20.29% down on the 1-year trading charts.