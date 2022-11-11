Allegion plc (ALLE) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Allegion plc (NYSE: ALLE) is -13.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $87.33 and a high of $137.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ALLE stock was last observed hovering at around $104.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 9.61%.

Currently trading at $113.98, the stock is 15.05% and 19.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing 9.21% at the moment leaves the stock 7.84% off its SMA200. ALLE registered -14.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 2.52%.

The stock witnessed a 25.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.11%, and is 11.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.05% over the week and 3.63% over the month.

Allegion plc (ALLE) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $9.84B and $3.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.22 and Fwd P/E is 18.86. Profit margin for the company is 14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.52% and -16.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.20%).

Allegion plc (ALLE) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 57.60% this year

Allegion plc (ALLE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.90M, and float is at 87.42M with Short Float at 2.31%.

Allegion plc (ALLE) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Allegion plc (ALLE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Stone John H, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Stone John H bought 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 28 at a price of $104.45 per share for a total of $1.31 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 64535.0 shares.

Allegion plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 06 that Martens Robert C. (SVP Chief Innovation & Design) sold a total of 2,150 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 06 and was made at $112.07 per share for $0.24 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5433.0 shares of the ALLE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, Eckersley Timothy P (Sr. VP-Allegion International) disposed off 2,046 shares at an average price of $111.32 for $0.23 million. The insider now directly holds 34,284 shares of Allegion plc (ALLE).

Allegion plc (ALLE): Who are the competitors?

ADT Inc. (ADT) is 1.68% up on the 1-year trading charts.