BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) Volatility At 11.93%, Should You Add A Position?

BIMI International Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: BIMI) is -90.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $5.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BIMI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $0.23, the stock is -14.72% and -27.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.44 million and changing 13.24% at the moment leaves the stock -70.00% off its SMA200. BIMI registered -92.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -63.49%.

The stock witnessed a -22.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.07%, and is -2.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.93% over the week and 10.82% over the month.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) has around 524 employees, a market worth around $8.82M and $25.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 15.00% and -96.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-169.00%).

BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -256.60% this year

BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 22.86M, and float is at 22.82M with Short Float at 0.66%.

BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at BIMI International Medical Inc. (BIMI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.