BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

BioLife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: BLFS) is -33.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.40 and a high of $53.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BLFS stock was last observed hovering at around $17.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 7.4% off its average median price target of $30.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.68% off the consensus price target high of $68.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 11.79% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.70, the stock is 18.54% and 9.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing 42.77% at the moment leaves the stock 23.28% off its SMA200. BLFS registered -50.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 121.33%.

The stock witnessed a 19.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.45%, and is 1.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 21.11% over the week and 10.91% over the month.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) has around 432 employees, a market worth around $1.03B and $147.90M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -63.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 137.50% and -53.70% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.50%).

BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) is a “Buy”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BioLife Solutions Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -303.00% this year

BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 42.46M, and float is at 39.59M with Short Float at 6.60%.

BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) Insider Activity

A total of 88 insider transactions have happened at BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 48 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Aebersold Sarah, the company’s VP, Global Human Resources. SEC filings show that Aebersold Sarah sold 272 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 28 at a price of $21.76 per share for a total of $5919.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32129.0 shares.

BioLife Solutions Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 28 that Schulz Marcus (Chief Revenue Officer) sold a total of 400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 28 and was made at $21.76 per share for $8704.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 35540.0 shares of the BLFS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 14, Schulz Marcus (Chief Revenue Officer) disposed off 236 shares at an average price of $21.80 for $5145.0. The insider now directly holds 35,940 shares of BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS).

BioLife Solutions Inc. (BLFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) that is trading -72.99% down over the past 12 months.