Bruker Corporation (BRKR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ: BRKR) is -17.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $48.42 and a high of $87.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BRKR stock was last observed hovering at around $65.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.01% off its average median price target of $75.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.86% off the consensus price target high of $90.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -23.98% lower than the price target low of $56.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $69.43, the stock is 14.36% and 22.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing 6.13% at the moment leaves the stock 12.21% off its SMA200. BRKR registered -14.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 18.99%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 27.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.33%, and is 8.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.39% over the week and 4.05% over the month.

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) has around 7765 employees, a market worth around $10.10B and $2.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 38.51 and Fwd P/E is 27.39. Profit margin for the company is 11.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.39% and -20.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.50%).

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bruker Corporation (BRKR) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bruker Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.60% this year

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 149.00M, and float is at 99.92M with Short Float at 3.08%.

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Bruker Corporation (BRKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LAUKIEN FRANK H, the company’s PRESIDENT & CEO. SEC filings show that LAUKIEN FRANK H bought 1,710 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $57.64 per share for a total of $98559.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 38.48 million shares.

Bruker Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that LAUKIEN FRANK H (CEO, President) sold a total of 26,790 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $68.51 per share for $1.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 38.47 million shares of the BRKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 17, LAUKIEN FRANK H (CEO, President) disposed off 26,200 shares at an average price of $68.12 for $1.78 million. The insider now directly holds 38,460,823 shares of Bruker Corporation (BRKR).

Bruker Corporation (BRKR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading -16.95% down over the past 12 months and Illumina Inc. (ILMN) that is -37.74% lower over the same period. PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) is -22.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.