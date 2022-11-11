Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) Volatility At 6.00%, Should You Add A Position?

Destination XL Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DXLG) is 21.83% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.27 and a high of $8.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DXLG stock was last observed hovering at around $6.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.51%.

Currently trading at $6.92, the stock is 7.96% and 14.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing 7.96% at the moment leaves the stock 42.79% off its SMA200. DXLG registered -9.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 67.15%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 19.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 61.68%, and is 4.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.00% over the week and 5.21% over the month.

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) has around 1353 employees, a market worth around $422.88M and $527.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.98 and Fwd P/E is 10.56. Profit margin for the company is 17.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 111.62% and -23.07% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (104.90%).

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 166.30% this year

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.69M, and float is at 54.25M with Short Float at 8.06%.

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) Insider Activity

A total of 48 insider transactions have happened at Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Molloy Robert S, the company’s General Counsel & Secretary. SEC filings show that Molloy Robert S sold 71,708 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 31 at a price of $6.61 per share for a total of $0.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Destination XL Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 24 that Chane Francis C (SVPSupply Chain,CustomerFulfil) sold a total of 52,389 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 24 and was made at $6.15 per share for $0.32 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the DXLG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 14, Stratton Peter H Jr. (EVP, CFO, Treasurer) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $5.78 for $57806.0. The insider now directly holds 202,886 shares of Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG).

Destination XL Group Inc. (DXLG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Gap Inc. (GPS) that is trading -53.38% down over the past 12 months and Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL) that is -24.41% lower over the same period. The Buckle Inc. (BKE) is -6.13% down on the 1-year trading charts.