Genius Sports Limited (GENI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE: GENI) is -40.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.20 and a high of $17.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GENI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09%.

Currently trading at $4.53, the stock is -1.60% and 4.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing -1.95% at the moment leaves the stock 11.52% off its SMA200. GENI registered -72.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 60.64%.

The stock witnessed a 12.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.12%, and is -16.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.11% over the week and 8.29% over the month.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) has around 2300 employees, a market worth around $885.12M and $310.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -54.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 105.91% and -73.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-79.50%).

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 87.80% this year

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 198.35M, and float is at 105.57M with Short Float at 5.02%.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Genius Sports Limited (GENI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.