Here are the top Institutional holders of Baidu Inc. (BIDU) shares

Baidu Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) is -42.13% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $73.58 and a high of $173.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BIDU stock was last observed hovering at around $79.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.63% off its average median price target of $1272.36 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.6% off the consensus price target high of $1955.61 offered by analysts, but current levels are 86.8% higher than the price target low of $652.47 for the same period.

Currently trading at $86.11, the stock is -1.03% and -21.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.6 million and changing 8.34% at the moment leaves the stock -35.06% off its SMA200. BIDU registered -46.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -20.18%.

The stock witnessed a -19.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.65%, and is 10.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.49% over the week and 5.35% over the month.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) has around 45500 employees, a market worth around $29.12B and $16.86B in sales. Fwd P/E is 1.32. Profit margin for the company is -10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.03% and -50.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -56.80% this year

Baidu Inc. (BIDU) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 345.55M, and float is at 271.88M with Short Float at 2.51%.

Baidu Inc. (BIDU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Blucora Inc. (BCOR) that is trading 37.93% up over the past 12 months and Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) that is -50.00% lower over the same period. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is -35.61% down on the 1-year trading charts.