Here are the top Institutional holders of Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) shares

Eastman Chemical Company (NYSE: EMN) is -29.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.91 and a high of $129.48 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EMN stock was last observed hovering at around $79.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.93% off its average median price target of $89.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.97% off the consensus price target high of $115.00 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -13.51% lower than the price target low of $75.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $85.13, the stock is 11.84% and 8.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing 7.49% at the moment leaves the stock -13.07% off its SMA200. EMN registered -24.02% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.74%.

The stock witnessed a 18.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.85%, and is 11.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.07% over the week and 3.44% over the month.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $9.95B and $10.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.38 and Fwd P/E is 10.13. Profit margin for the company is 10.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.77% and -34.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.80%).

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 12 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eastman Chemical Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 78.50% this year

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 121.00M, and float is at 119.36M with Short Float at 1.40%.

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Eastman Chemical Company (EMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COX MARK K, the company’s SVP, Chf Mfg & Eng Ofc. SEC filings show that COX MARK K sold 4,858 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 25 at a price of $120.79 per share for a total of $0.59 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3509.0 shares.

Eastman Chemical Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that Killian Christopher Moore (SVP & CTO) sold a total of 14,738 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $122.75 per share for $1.81 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2249.0 shares of the EMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 13, CRAWFORD STEPHEN GLENN (EVP & Chf Tech & Sustain Ofc.) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $125.00 for $1.25 million. The insider now directly holds 21,680 shares of Eastman Chemical Company (EMN).

Eastman Chemical Company (EMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) that is trading 72.15% up over the past 12 months.