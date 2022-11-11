Here are the top Institutional holders of Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) shares

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE: SNN) is -27.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.77 and a high of $36.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNN stock was last observed hovering at around $23.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.61%.

Currently trading at $25.11, the stock is 6.91% and 5.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing 6.85% at the moment leaves the stock -12.64% off its SMA200. SNN registered -29.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.02%.

The stock witnessed a 12.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.42%, and is 6.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.88% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) has around 18000 employees, a market worth around $10.95B and $5.21B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.20. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.32% and -31.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) Analyst Forecasts

Smith & Nephew plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.80% this year

Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 438.12M, and float is at 435.25M with Short Float at 0.91%.

Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times.

Smith & Nephew plc (SNN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 6.21% up over the past 12 months and Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) that is 3.09% higher over the same period. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) is -13.07% down on the 1-year trading charts.