Here are the top Institutional holders of Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) shares

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE: TALO) is 103.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.57 and a high of $25.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TALO stock was last observed hovering at around $19.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.72% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 50.05% off the consensus price target high of $40.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 13.13% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.98, the stock is -4.06% and -0.12% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing 3.74% at the moment leaves the stock 11.58% off its SMA200. TALO registered 84.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.52%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -3.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.15%, and is -3.99% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.71% over the week and 6.22% over the month.

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) has around 443 employees, a market worth around $1.61B and $1.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.66 and Fwd P/E is 3.40. Profit margin for the company is 12.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 133.14% and -21.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.30%).

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Talos Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/15/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.50% this year

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.57M, and float is at 69.60M with Short Float at 10.70%.

Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) Insider Activity

A total of 78 insider transactions have happened at Talos Energy Inc. (TALO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 77 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Riverstone Energy Partners V, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Riverstone Energy Partners V, sold 10,530 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $20.19 per share for a total of $0.21 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12.29 million shares.

Talos Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 17 that RIVERSTONE HOLDINGS LLC (Director) sold a total of 10,530 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 17 and was made at $20.19 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12.29 million shares of the TALO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, Riverstone Energy Partners V, (Director) disposed off 172,743 shares at an average price of $20.20 for $3.49 million. The insider now directly holds 12,302,444 shares of Talos Energy Inc. (TALO).