Here are the top Institutional holders of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) shares

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (NYSE: WAB) is 8.95% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $78.26 and a high of $100.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WAB stock was last observed hovering at around $96.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.87% off its average median price target of $104.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.07% off the consensus price target high of $121.00 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -15.34% lower than the price target low of $87.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $100.35, the stock is 10.82% and 13.93% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing 4.01% at the moment leaves the stock 11.93% off its SMA200. WAB registered 4.14% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 16.74%.

The stock witnessed a 18.88% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.27%, and is 8.17% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 2.84% over the month.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) has around 25000 employees, a market worth around $18.16B and $7.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.45 and Fwd P/E is 18.34. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.23% and 0.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.90%).

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) is a “Overweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.20% this year

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 181.90M, and float is at 174.02M with Short Float at 1.25%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mastalerz John A Jr, the company’s VP Fin., Corp. Controller, CAO. SEC filings show that Mastalerz John A Jr sold 1,840 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 08 at a price of $98.71 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12527.0 shares.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 03 that NEUPAVER ALBERT J (Director) sold a total of 37,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 03 and was made at $92.40 per share for $3.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.63 million shares of the WAB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 22, NEUPAVER ALBERT J (Director) disposed off 55,877 shares at an average price of $96.80 for $5.41 million. The insider now directly holds 638,640 shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB).

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation (WAB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include GATX Corporation (GATX) that is 3.95% higher over the past 12 months. Trinity Industries Inc. (TRN) is 4.77% up on the 1-year trading charts.