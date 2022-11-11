Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG)

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) is -57.74% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.16 and a high of $50.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BIG stock was last observed hovering at around $16.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.41%.

Currently trading at $19.04, the stock is 10.22% and 2.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.49 million and changing 14.49% at the moment leaves the stock -29.62% off its SMA200. BIG registered -60.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -42.98%.

The stock witnessed a 6.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.59%, and is 8.24% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.03% over the week and 7.19% over the month.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) has around 10500 employees, a market worth around $542.64M and $5.79B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.53. Profit margin for the company is -0.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.59% and -62.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.30%).

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Analyst Forecasts

Big Lots Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/03/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -66.90% this year

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 28.92M, and float is at 28.16M with Short Float at 27.57%.

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Big Lots Inc. (BIG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Padovano Nicholas E, the company’s Executive Vice President. SEC filings show that Padovano Nicholas E sold 4,300 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $34.30 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25979.0 shares.

Big Lots Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 01 that Padovano Nicholas E (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 01 and was made at $34.82 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25841.0 shares of the BIG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 22, Padovano Nicholas E (Executive Vice President) disposed off 900 shares at an average price of $38.39 for $34551.0. The insider now directly holds 18,029 shares of Big Lots Inc. (BIG).

Big Lots Inc. (BIG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Dollar General Corporation (DG) that is trading 15.02% up over the past 12 months and Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST) that is 1.51% higher over the same period. Five Below Inc. (FIVE) is -25.63% down on the 1-year trading charts.