Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD)

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is -9.76% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $46.10 and a high of $72.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BYD stock was last observed hovering at around $57.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.84% off its average median price target of $67.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.1% off the consensus price target high of $79.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are 4.56% higher than the price target low of $62.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $59.17, the stock is 7.46% and 11.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing 3.21% at the moment leaves the stock 2.28% off its SMA200. BYD registered -6.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 9.55%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 16.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.49%, and is 8.37% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 3.25% over the month.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) has around 15114 employees, a market worth around $6.25B and $3.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.38 and Fwd P/E is 10.83. Profit margin for the company is 14.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.35% and -18.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.50%).

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Boyd Gaming Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 442.60% this year

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 110.12M, and float is at 76.97M with Short Float at 5.98%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BOYD WILLIAM R, the company’s Vice President. SEC filings show that BOYD WILLIAM R sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $57.47 per share for a total of $2.87 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.69 million shares.

Boyd Gaming Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that BOYD WILLIAM R (Vice President) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $55.58 per share for $2.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.74 million shares of the BYD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 31, JOHNSON MARIANNE BOYD (Co-Executive Chair) disposed off 100,000 shares at an average price of $57.94 for $5.79 million. The insider now directly holds 1,680,774 shares of Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD).

Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) that is trading 2.52% up over the past 12 months. MGM Resorts International (MGM) is -23.34% down on the 1-year trading charts.