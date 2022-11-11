Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NYSE: HOMB)

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (NYSE: HOMB) is 6.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.83 and a high of $26.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HOMB stock was last observed hovering at around $25.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.81% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.0% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 0.73% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.81, the stock is 4.28% and 7.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing 3.24% at the moment leaves the stock 12.84% off its SMA200. HOMB registered -1.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.46%.

The stock witnessed a 8.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.24%, and is 4.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.23% over the week and 2.80% over the month.

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB) has around 1992 employees, a market worth around $5.28B and $755.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.81 and Fwd P/E is 11.75. Profit margin for the company is 38.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.16% and -3.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.30%).

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.20% this year

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 205.68M, and float is at 189.77M with Short Float at 3.55%.

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ashley Richard H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Ashley Richard H sold 115,348 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 02 at a price of $25.10 per share for a total of $2.9 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35712.0 shares.

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 31 that Davis Brian (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 6,784 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 31 and was made at $25.37 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 71659.0 shares of the HOMB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 20, Rankin Jim (Director) disposed off 11,032 shares at an average price of $24.07 for $0.27 million. The insider now directly holds 209,817 shares of Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB).

Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) (HOMB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cadence Bank (CADE) that is trading -9.44% down over the past 12 months and BOK Financial Corporation (BOKF) that is -2.87% lower over the same period. Prosperity Bancshares Inc. (PB) is -2.69% down on the 1-year trading charts.