Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR)

Laureate Education Inc. (NASDAQ: LAUR) is 15.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.00 and a high of $12.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LAUR stock was last observed hovering at around $12.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.11% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.93% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 8.81% higher than the price target low of $13.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.31, the stock is 9.38% and 17.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing 0.90% at the moment leaves the stock 18.78% off its SMA200. LAUR registered 26.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.59.

The stock witnessed a 20.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.38%, and is -1.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.20% over the week and 4.77% over the month.

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) has around 14000 employees, a market worth around $2.03B and $1.16B in sales. Fwd P/E is 12.07. Profit margin for the company is 33.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.91% and -2.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.70%).

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Laureate Education Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.30% this year

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 167.12M, and float is at 106.22M with Short Float at 3.29%.

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by COHEN STEVEN A/SAC CAPITAL MGM, the company’s Director-by-Deputization. SEC filings show that COHEN STEVEN A/SAC CAPITAL MGM sold 163,122 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 23 at a price of $10.60 per share for a total of $1.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Laureate Education Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 22 that COHEN STEVEN A/SAC CAPITAL MGM (Director-by-Deputization) sold a total of 86,878 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 22 and was made at $11.04 per share for $0.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the LAUR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 21, COHEN STEVEN A/SAC CAPITAL MGM (Director-by-Deputization) disposed off 114,889 shares at an average price of $11.45 for $1.32 million. The insider now directly holds 250,000 shares of Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR).

Laureate Education Inc. (LAUR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) that is trading 34.63% up over the past 12 months and TAL Education Group (TAL) that is 26.97% higher over the same period. Chegg Inc. (CHGG) is -5.51% down on the 1-year trading charts.