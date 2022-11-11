Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK)

Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) is -54.71% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.41 and a high of $19.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NMRK stock was last observed hovering at around $7.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.74%.

Currently trading at $8.47, the stock is 0.67% and -5.59% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.47 million and changing 9.57% at the moment leaves the stock -28.26% off its SMA200. NMRK registered -46.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.00%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 0.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.49%, and is 12.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.35% over the week and 4.72% over the month.

Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) has around 6200 employees, a market worth around $1.52B and $3.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.33 and Fwd P/E is 4.89. Distance from 52-week low is 14.23% and -55.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (33.60%).

Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) Analyst Forecasts

Newmark Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/16/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 872.10% this year

Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 180.27M, and float is at 123.85M with Short Float at 3.29%.

Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LUTNICK HOWARD W, the company’s Chairman. SEC filings show that LUTNICK HOWARD W bought 329,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 14 at a price of $9.11 per share for a total of $3.0 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8.35 million shares.

Newmark Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 that LUTNICK HOWARD W (Chairman) bought a total of 277,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 and was made at $10.83 per share for $3.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.02 million shares of the NMRK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 24, LUTNICK HOWARD W (Chairman) acquired 116,700 shares at an average price of $16.62 for $1.94 million. The insider now directly holds 7,742,370 shares of Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK).