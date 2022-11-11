Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Leidos Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LDOS) is 20.62% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $81.07 and a high of $111.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LDOS stock was last observed hovering at around $106.81 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42%.

Currently trading at $107.23, the stock is 8.12% and 13.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing 0.39% at the moment leaves the stock 7.79% off its SMA200. LDOS registered 14.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.62%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 19.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.17%, and is 0.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.90% over the week and 2.67% over the month.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) has around 43000 employees, a market worth around $14.36B and $14.06B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.87 and Fwd P/E is 15.25. Profit margin for the company is 5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.27% and -3.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 20.70% this year

Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 137.00M, and float is at 135.28M with Short Float at 0.70%.

Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) Insider Activity

A total of 34 insider transactions have happened at Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KRONE ROGER A, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that KRONE ROGER A sold 25,237 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 08 at a price of $107.71 per share for a total of $2.72 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

Leidos Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 04 that Stevens Roy E (Group President) sold a total of 1,515 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 04 and was made at $103.43 per share for $0.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24814.0 shares of the LDOS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 18, MOHAPATRA SURYA N (Director) disposed off 3,155 shares at an average price of $101.52 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 17,515 shares of Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS).

Leidos Holdings Inc. (LDOS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is trading 8.49% up over the past 12 months and Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is 45.36% higher over the same period. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is 46.81% up on the 1-year trading charts.