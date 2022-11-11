MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ: MGNX) is -59.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.13 and a high of $21.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MGNX stock was last observed hovering at around $6.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5%.

Currently trading at $6.51, the stock is 35.87% and 59.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 8.32% at the moment leaves the stock 13.21% off its SMA200. MGNX registered -68.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 55.37%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 94.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.71%, and is 34.50% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.10% over the week and 11.69% over the month.

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) has around 427 employees, a market worth around $395.48M and $66.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 205.63% and -70.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-84.60%).

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -36.30% this year

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 61.38M, and float is at 58.63M with Short Float at 8.64%.

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BIOTECH TARGET N V, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that BIOTECH TARGET N V bought 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 24 at a price of $4.36 per share for a total of $1.09 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8.23 million shares.

MacroGenics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 21 that BIOTECH TARGET N V (10% Owner) bought a total of 250,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 21 and was made at $4.63 per share for $1.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7.98 million shares of the MGNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 20, BIOTECH TARGET N V (10% Owner) acquired 285,977 shares at an average price of $4.00 for $1.14 million. The insider now directly holds 7,729,963 shares of MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX).

MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 39.32% up over the past 12 months and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) that is 33.66% higher over the same period. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is -3.35% down on the 1-year trading charts.