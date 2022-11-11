Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) Volatility At 8.76%, Should You Add A Position?

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE: MKFG) is -68.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.72 and a high of $7.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MKFG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $2.83 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.25% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 1.76% higher than the price target low of $1.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.67, the stock is -14.75% and -20.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.46 million and changing -4.02% at the moment leaves the stock -41.69% off its SMA200. MKFG registered -76.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.27%.

The stock witnessed a -10.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -42.01%, and is -16.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.76% over the week and 7.36% over the month.

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) has around 374 employees, a market worth around $321.59M and $96.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.74. Profit margin for the company is 34.40%. Distance from 52-week low is -2.91% and -77.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.00%).

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 136.60% this year

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 188.10M, and float is at 161.69M with Short Float at 3.01%.

Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mark Gregory, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Mark Gregory sold 53,424 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 25 at a price of $4.62 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18.82 million shares.

Markforged Holding Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 24 that Mark Gregory (10% Owner) sold a total of 122,967 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 24 and was made at $4.31 per share for $0.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18.87 million shares of the MKFG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 21, Mark Gregory (10% Owner) disposed off 156,474 shares at an average price of $4.87 for $0.76 million. The insider now directly holds 18,991,485 shares of Markforged Holding Corporation (MKFG).