Mativ Holdings Inc. (MATV) Volatility At 4.54%, Should You Add A Position?

Mativ Holdings Inc. (NYSE: MATV) is -30.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.08 and a high of $35.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MATV stock was last observed hovering at around $23.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.68%.

Currently trading at $20.91, the stock is -10.65% and -11.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -11.36% at the moment leaves the stock -18.47% off its SMA200. MATV registered -39.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.92%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a -6.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.24%, and is -6.90% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.54% over the week and 3.78% over the month.

Mativ Holdings Inc. (MATV) has around 5100 employees, a market worth around $1.14B and $1.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.47 and Fwd P/E is 4.59. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.59% and -41.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Mativ Holdings Inc. (MATV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Mativ Holdings Inc. (MATV) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Mativ Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 3.80% this year

Mativ Holdings Inc. (MATV) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.91M, and float is at 53.70M with Short Float at 2.89%.

Mativ Holdings Inc. (MATV) Insider Activity

A total of 133 insider transactions have happened at Mativ Holdings Inc. (MATV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 131 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by COOK WILLIAM M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that COOK WILLIAM M bought 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 19 at a price of $24.93 per share for a total of $37395.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14845.0 shares.

Mativ Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 16 that Keenan Jeffrey (Director) bought a total of 12,556 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 16 and was made at $23.89 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.25 million shares of the MATV stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 15, Keenan Jeffrey (Director) acquired 4,000 shares at an average price of $25.01 for $0.1 million. The insider now directly holds 234,444 shares of Mativ Holdings Inc. (MATV).

Mativ Holdings Inc. (MATV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) that is trading -1.20% down over the past 12 months and Altria Group Inc. (MO) that is -1.18% lower over the same period. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (BTI) is 10.73% up on the 1-year trading charts.