New Big Money Means Adient plc (ADNT) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Adient plc (NYSE: ADNT) is -15.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.15 and a high of $50.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ADNT stock was last observed hovering at around $36.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.15% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.63% off the consensus price target high of $52.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are -49.0% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $40.23, the stock is 18.62% and 24.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing 11.50% at the moment leaves the stock 15.30% off its SMA200. ADNT registered -9.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.68%.

The stock witnessed a 36.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.36%, and is 21.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.02% over the week and 4.52% over the month.

Adient plc (ADNT) has around 75000 employees, a market worth around $3.85B and $13.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.87 and Fwd P/E is 14.53. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.18% and -21.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.90%).

Adient plc (ADNT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adient plc (ADNT) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 298.50% this year

Adient plc (ADNT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 94.80M, and float is at 94.14M with Short Float at 4.14%.

Adient plc (ADNT) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Adient plc (ADNT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Berthelin Michel Pierre Rose, the company’s EVP, EMEA. SEC filings show that Berthelin Michel Pierre Rose sold 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 09 at a price of $36.62 per share for a total of $43944.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44453.0 shares.

Adient plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that Stafeil Jeffrey (EVP and CFO) sold a total of 29,210 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $37.81 per share for $1.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the ADNT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 10, Tiltmann Heather M (EVP, CLO, CHRO & Secretary) disposed off 4,638 shares at an average price of $31.22 for $0.14 million. The insider now directly holds 29,649 shares of Adient plc (ADNT).

Adient plc (ADNT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) that is trading -27.64% down over the past 12 months and Lear Corporation (LEA) that is -18.90% lower over the same period. Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) is -12.46% down on the 1-year trading charts.