New Big Money Means Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Essex Property Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESS) is -37.95% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $205.83 and a high of $363.36 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ESS stock was last observed hovering at around $207.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 11.22% off its average median price target of $263.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.75% off the consensus price target high of $325.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 0.2% higher than the price target low of $219.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $218.56, the stock is -1.71% and -8.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing 5.41% at the moment leaves the stock -24.10% off its SMA200. ESS registered -36.24% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.21%.

The stock witnessed a -2.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.44%, and is 2.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.78% over the week and 3.08% over the month.

Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) has around 1757 employees, a market worth around $14.21B and $1.56B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.58 and Fwd P/E is 34.20. Profit margin for the company is 23.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.18% and -39.85% from its 52-week high.

Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Essex Property Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -13.50% this year

Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 65.06M, and float is at 63.98M with Short Float at 1.99%.

Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SCHALL MICHAEL J, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that SCHALL MICHAEL J sold 12,132 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 29 at a price of $349.19 per share for a total of $4.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48258.0 shares.

Essex Property Trust Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 29 that Kleiman Angela L. (Sr. EVP & COO) sold a total of 6,309 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 29 and was made at $354.21 per share for $2.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8110.0 shares of the ESS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 15, Johnson Amal M (Director) disposed off 7,329 shares at an average price of $334.95 for $2.45 million. The insider now directly holds 1,500 shares of Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS).

Essex Property Trust Inc. (ESS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AvalonBay Communities Inc. (AVB) that is trading -28.52% down over the past 12 months and Equity Residential (EQR) that is -25.17% lower over the same period. UDR Inc. (UDR) is -26.62% down on the 1-year trading charts.