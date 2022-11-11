New Big Money Means Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Federated Hermes Inc. (NYSE: FHI) is -5.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.88 and a high of $39.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FHI stock was last observed hovering at around $35.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24%.

Currently trading at $35.62, the stock is 6.68% and 5.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing 0.68% at the moment leaves the stock 8.01% off its SMA200. FHI registered 1.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.76%.

The stock witnessed a 13.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.79%, and is 2.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.82% over the week and 2.93% over the month.

Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) has around 1968 employees, a market worth around $3.14B and $1.28B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.51 and Fwd P/E is 11.14. Profit margin for the company is 18.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.76% and -10.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.60%).

Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) Analyst Forecasts

Federated Hermes Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.90% this year

Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 85.37M, and float is at 84.88M with Short Float at 2.47%.

Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DONAHUE THOMAS R, the company’s VP, CFO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that DONAHUE THOMAS R sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 01 at a price of $35.21 per share for a total of $1.06 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.54 million shares.

Federated Hermes Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 31 that Nusseibeh Saker Anwar (CEO, Hermes Fund Managers Ltd.) sold a total of 14,300 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 31 and was made at $34.85 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the FHI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 03, Nusseibeh Saker Anwar (CEO, Hermes Fund Managers Ltd.) disposed off 15,017 shares at an average price of $33.49 for $0.5 million. The insider now directly holds 257,797 shares of Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI).

Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Franklin Resources Inc. (BEN) that is trading -26.85% down over the past 12 months and T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) that is -41.50% lower over the same period. SEI Investments Company (SEIC) is -6.96% down on the 1-year trading charts.