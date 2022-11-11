New Big Money Means Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (NYSE: HP) is 111.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.93 and a high of $54.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HP stock was last observed hovering at around $48.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.92% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.91% off the consensus price target high of $66.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are -22.49% lower than the price target low of $41.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.22, the stock is 7.08% and 14.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing 3.98% at the moment leaves the stock 17.71% off its SMA200. HP registered 50.58% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 13.83%.

The stock witnessed a 21.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.41%, and is 0.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.08% over the week and 5.15% over the month.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) has around 5932 employees, a market worth around $5.33B and $1.77B in sales. Fwd P/E is 15.08. Profit margin for the company is -6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 139.94% and -8.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.20%).

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.00% this year

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 105.29M, and float is at 101.83M with Short Float at 4.77%.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LINDSAY JOHN W, the company’s PRESIDENT AND CEO. SEC filings show that LINDSAY JOHN W sold 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 07 at a price of $52.51 per share for a total of $0.63 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.41 million shares.

Helmerich & Payne Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 26 that Bell John R. (SVP, INT’L & OFFSHORE OPS, SUB) sold a total of 4,314 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 26 and was made at $50.00 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the HP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 14, Adams Raymond John III (SVP SALES, MARKETING & DIGITAL) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $47.50 for $71250.0. The insider now directly holds 52,935 shares of Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP).

Helmerich & Payne Inc. (HP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Nabors Industries Ltd. (NBR) that is trading 69.57% up over the past 12 months and Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) that is 108.70% higher over the same period. Precision Drilling Corporation (PDS) is 104.92% up on the 1-year trading charts.