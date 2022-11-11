New Big Money Means Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Maiden Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: MHLD) is -23.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.84 and a high of $3.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MHLD stock was last observed hovering at around $1.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -17.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -17.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.34, the stock is 7.24% and 8.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing 21.87% at the moment leaves the stock 3.46% off its SMA200. MHLD registered -24.76% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.85%.

The stock witnessed a 8.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.86%, and is 8.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.50% over the week and 5.24% over the month.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) has around 52 employees, a market worth around $203.98M and $77.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.39. Profit margin for the company is 59.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.17% and -31.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.40%).

Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/13/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 45.40% this year

Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 87.09M, and float is at 62.29M with Short Float at 0.18%.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 5 times.

Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) that is trading 18.45% up over the past 12 months and AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) that is 5.18% higher over the same period.