New Big Money Means Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Verisk Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRSK) is -20.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $156.05 and a high of $231.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VRSK stock was last observed hovering at around $169.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 11.24% off its average median price target of $190.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.76% off the consensus price target high of $210.00 offered by 17 analysts, but current levels are -9.76% lower than the price target low of $165.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $181.11, the stock is 5.52% and 2.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing 6.62% at the moment leaves the stock -2.86% off its SMA200. VRSK registered -15.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 4.29%.

The stock witnessed a 7.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.73%, and is 9.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.52% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) has around 9367 employees, a market worth around $28.64B and $3.05B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.95 and Fwd P/E is 28.92. Distance from 52-week low is 16.06% and -21.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.90%).

Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) is a “Overweight”. 17 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Verisk Analytics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/21/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.40% this year

Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 156.39M, and float is at 155.55M with Short Float at 0.85%.

Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 23 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vaughan Therese M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Vaughan Therese M sold 932 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $192.30 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13021.0 shares.

Verisk Analytics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 22 that Beckles Kathy Card (EVP, Gen Counsel and Corp Sec) sold a total of 429 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 22 and was made at $200.09 per share for $85839.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6102.0 shares of the VRSK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 15, WRIGHT DAVID B (Director) disposed off 2,071 shares at an average price of $204.78 for $0.42 million. The insider now directly holds 14,909 shares of Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK).

Verisk Analytics Inc. (VRSK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) that is trading 49.71% up over the past 12 months.