PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Volatility At 4.63%, Should You Add A Position?

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) is 57.11% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.00 and a high of $89.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PDCE stock was last observed hovering at around $75.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.61%.

Currently trading at $76.64, the stock is 6.63% and 15.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing 2.15% at the moment leaves the stock 14.89% off its SMA200. PDCE registered 37.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.66%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 15.44% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 20.96%, and is 1.20% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.63% over the week and 4.63% over the month.

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) has around 535 employees, a market worth around $7.35B and $2.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.06 and Fwd P/E is 4.16. Profit margin for the company is 44.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 74.18% and -14.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.50%).

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Analyst Forecasts

PDC Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 170.70% this year

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 96.98M, and float is at 92.13M with Short Float at 5.00%.

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lauck Lance, the company’s EVP, Corp. Dev. & Strategy. SEC filings show that Lauck Lance sold 13,718 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $76.00 per share for a total of $1.04 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

PDC Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 08 that Lauck Lance (EVP, Corp. Dev. & Strategy) sold a total of 14,121 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 08 and was made at $81.14 per share for $1.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the PDCE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 07, Martinet Nicole L (SVP, General Counsel & Sec.) disposed off 7,000 shares at an average price of $82.00 for $0.57 million. The insider now directly holds 44,066 shares of PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE).

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Continental Resources Inc. (CLR) that is trading 55.96% up over the past 12 months. Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) is 102.94% up on the 1-year trading charts.