PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

PerkinElmer Inc. (NYSE: PKI) is -32.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $113.46 and a high of $203.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PKI stock was last observed hovering at around $126.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 10.09% off its average median price target of $142.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.38% off the consensus price target high of $178.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -7.39% lower than the price target low of $127.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $136.38, the stock is 4.90% and 5.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing 7.99% at the moment leaves the stock -9.26% off its SMA200. PKI registered -22.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -4.53%.

The stock witnessed a 16.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.63%, and is 6.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.66% over the week and 3.53% over the month.

PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) has around 16700 employees, a market worth around $16.84B and $5.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.13 and Fwd P/E is 20.96. Profit margin for the company is 13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.20% and -32.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.20%).

PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PerkinElmer Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 24.50% this year

PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 126.13M, and float is at 125.96M with Short Float at 3.98%.

PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Okun Andrew. SEC filings show that Okun Andrew sold 3,173 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 01 at a price of $165.42 per share for a total of $0.52 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6391.0 shares.

PerkinElmer Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 22 that Tereau Daniel R sold a total of 5,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 22 and was made at $145.14 per share for $0.83 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13380.0 shares of the PKI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 24, Mock James M disposed off 5,025 shares at an average price of $145.49 for $0.73 million. The insider now directly holds 27,577 shares of PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI).

PerkinElmer Inc. (PKI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is trading -11.31% down over the past 12 months and IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) that is -33.16% lower over the same period. Agilent Technologies Inc. (A) is -8.15% down on the 1-year trading charts.