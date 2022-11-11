PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

PNM Resources Inc. (NYSE: PNM) is 3.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.43 and a high of $49.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PNM stock was last observed hovering at around $47.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.06%.

Currently trading at $47.29, the stock is 1.93% and 1.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing 0.13% at the moment leaves the stock 1.25% off its SMA200. PNM registered -3.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 1.29%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.72%, and is 1.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.12% over the week and 1.08% over the month.

PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) has around 1600 employees, a market worth around $4.04B and $1.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 26.13 and Fwd P/E is 17.92. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.89% and -5.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) Analyst Forecasts

PNM Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 5.70% this year

PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 86.19M, and float is at 84.68M with Short Float at 3.08%.

PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at PNM Resources Inc. (PNM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

PNM Resources Inc. (PNM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) that is trading -2.35% down over the past 12 months and Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) that is 7.33% higher over the same period. IDACORP Inc. (IDA) is -0.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.