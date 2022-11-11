Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) is -25.20% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.67 and a high of $65.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PGNY stock was last observed hovering at around $37.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $55.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.92% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 24.68% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.66, the stock is -5.78% and -5.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -2.04% off its SMA200. PGNY registered -39.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.62%.

The stock witnessed a -2.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.33%, and is -3.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.76% over the week and 6.35% over the month.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) has around 311 employees, a market worth around $3.51B and $617.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 82.77 and Fwd P/E is 86.18. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 46.71% and -42.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.10%).

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Progyny Inc. (PGNY) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Progyny Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 39.70% this year

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 91.97M, and float is at 80.88M with Short Float at 7.38%.

Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Insider Activity

A total of 191 insider transactions have happened at Progyny Inc. (PGNY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 155 and purchases happening 36 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Payson Norman, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Payson Norman sold 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 23 at a price of $56.29 per share for a total of $11258.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.58 million shares.

Progyny Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that TPG GP A, LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 750,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $38.75 per share for $29.06 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9.25 million shares of the PGNY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 07, Anevski Peter (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) disposed off 25,905 shares at an average price of $40.36 for $1.05 million. The insider now directly holds 250,445 shares of Progyny Inc. (PGNY).

Progyny Inc. (PGNY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is trading 18.32% up over the past 12 months and Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) that is 21.28% higher over the same period. Cigna Corporation (CI) is 48.43% up on the 1-year trading charts.