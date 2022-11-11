PTC Inc. (PTC) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC) is 7.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $96.55 and a high of $127.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PTC stock was last observed hovering at around $125.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.94% off its average median price target of $139.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.89% off the consensus price target high of $160.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are -1.38% lower than the price target low of $128.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $129.77, the stock is 12.30% and 14.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.24 million and changing 3.13% at the moment leaves the stock 16.54% off its SMA200. PTC registered 7.98% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 22.06%.

The stock witnessed a 22.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.79%, and is 5.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.10% over the week and 3.84% over the month.

PTC Inc. (PTC) has around 6709 employees, a market worth around $15.22B and $1.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.82 and Fwd P/E is 25.77. Profit margin for the company is 26.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.41% and 1.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.40%).

PTC Inc. (PTC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PTC Inc. (PTC) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PTC Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 258.40% this year

PTC Inc. (PTC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 117.07M, and float is at 105.43M with Short Float at 1.99%.

PTC Inc. (PTC) Insider Activity

A total of 59 insider transactions have happened at PTC Inc. (PTC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 57 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Moret Blake D., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Moret Blake D. sold 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 08 at a price of $125.84 per share for a total of $1.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8.85 million shares.

PTC Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that Moret Blake D. (Director) sold a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $125.62 per share for $1.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.85 million shares of the PTC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, Moret Blake D. (Director) disposed off 8,000 shares at an average price of $123.37 for $0.99 million. The insider now directly holds 8,862,017 shares of PTC Inc. (PTC).

PTC Inc. (PTC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) that is -30.44% lower over the past 12 months. Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) is -5.60% down on the 1-year trading charts.