SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ: SBAC) is -23.69% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $236.20 and a high of $391.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBAC stock was last observed hovering at around $274.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 22.14% off its average median price target of $324.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.78% off the consensus price target high of $400.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -4.53% lower than the price target low of $284.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $296.87, the stock is 13.48% and 4.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing 8.06% at the moment leaves the stock -6.87% off its SMA200. SBAC registered -13.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.20%.

The stock witnessed a 21.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -15.19%, and is 9.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.85% over the week and 3.68% over the month.

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) has around 1596 employees, a market worth around $31.35B and $2.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 79.93 and Fwd P/E is 66.38. Distance from 52-week low is 25.69% and -24.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.40%).

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SBA Communications Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 906.10% this year

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 107.85M, and float is at 106.42M with Short Float at 1.26%.

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ciarfella Mark R, the company’s EVP – Operations. SEC filings show that Ciarfella Mark R sold 8,213 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $355.50 per share for a total of $2.92 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23884.0 shares.

SBA Communications Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 10 that SILBERSTEIN JASON V (EVP – Site Leasing) sold a total of 16,464 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 10 and was made at $350.38 per share for $5.77 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21785.0 shares of the SBAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 09, STOOPS JEFFREY (Chief Executive Officer & Pres) disposed off 66,001 shares at an average price of $345.56 for $22.81 million. The insider now directly holds 255,457 shares of SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC).

SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) that is trading -26.77% down over the past 12 months and AT&T Inc. (T) that is -0.27% lower over the same period. T-Mobile US Inc. (TMUS) is 25.85% up on the 1-year trading charts.