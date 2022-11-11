Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE: ST) is -28.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.64 and a high of $65.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ST stock was last observed hovering at around $41.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.11%.

Currently trading at $44.14, the stock is 9.96% and 10.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.31 million and changing 7.58% at the moment leaves the stock -3.94% off its SMA200. ST registered -24.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.16%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 16.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.35%, and is 14.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 3.58% over the month.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) has around 21300 employees, a market worth around $6.80B and $3.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.39 and Fwd P/E is 11.88. Profit margin for the company is 7.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 20.47% and -32.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) is a “Overweight”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 130.10% this year

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 154.12M, and float is at 152.04M with Short Float at 3.00%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sullivan Martha N., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Sullivan Martha N. sold 198,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 08 at a price of $41.42 per share for a total of $8.2 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 07 that Votava Shannon M. (SVP, Chief Legal Officer) sold a total of 1,800 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 07 and was made at $48.81 per share for $87858.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16389.0 shares of the ST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 02, ZIDE STEPHEN M (Director) disposed off 12,900 shares at an average price of $45.79 for $0.59 million. The insider now directly holds 21,536 shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST).