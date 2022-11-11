Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) is -9.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.50 and a high of $11.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MCRB stock was last observed hovering at around $7.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $12.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 70.0% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -87.5% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.50, the stock is 2.90% and 11.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing 5.34% at the moment leaves the stock 31.28% off its SMA200. MCRB registered -9.31% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 102.70%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 8.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.66%, and is -16.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.18% over the week and 10.63% over the month.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) has around 333 employees, a market worth around $911.02M and $136.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -75.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 200.00% and -35.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-41.30%).

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.00% this year

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 124.59M, and float is at 115.95M with Short Float at 4.11%.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Ege David S. SEC filings show that Ege David S. sold 5,012 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 31 at a price of $7.93 per share for a total of $39745.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46734.0 shares.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 05 that Nutritional Health LTP Fund Ge (10% Owner) bought a total of 8,738,243 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 05 and was made at $3.15 per share for $27.53 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.88 million shares of the MCRB stock.

Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Xencor Inc. (XNCR) that is -21.79% lower over the past 12 months.