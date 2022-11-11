SLM Corporation (SLM) Volatility At 2.64%, Should You Add A Position?

SLM Corporation (NASDAQ: SLM) is -11.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.72 and a high of $20.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SLM stock was last observed hovering at around $16.46 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.03% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.5% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -16.6% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.49, the stock is 9.01% and 13.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.41 million and changing 6.26% at the moment leaves the stock 3.80% off its SMA200. SLM registered -6.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 9.59%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 12.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.16%, and is 8.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.64% over the week and 3.60% over the month.

SLM Corporation (SLM) has around 1450 employees, a market worth around $4.32B and $1.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.69 and Fwd P/E is 6.67. Profit margin for the company is 44.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.48% and -16.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.40%).

SLM Corporation (SLM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SLM Corporation (SLM) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SLM Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.60% this year

SLM Corporation (SLM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 251.27M, and float is at 248.34M with Short Float at 2.33%.

SLM Corporation (SLM) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at SLM Corporation (SLM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Boyles Jonathan, the company’s SVP & Controller. SEC filings show that Boyles Jonathan sold 6,140 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 04 at a price of $17.43 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.

SLM Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 28 that McGarry Steven (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 15,016 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 28 and was made at $19.75 per share for $0.3 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.3 million shares of the SLM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, McGarry Steven (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 22,834 shares at an average price of $19.89 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 313,893 shares of SLM Corporation (SLM).

SLM Corporation (SLM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) that is trading -19.41% down over the past 12 months and Bank of America Corporation (BAC) that is -19.27% lower over the same period. Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) is -4.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.