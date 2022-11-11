Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Surgery Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRY) is -45.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.46 and a high of $63.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SGRY stock was last observed hovering at around $22.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.59% off its average median price target of $55.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.13% off the consensus price target high of $69.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are 3.7% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $28.89, the stock is 11.31% and 10.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing 29.55% at the moment leaves the stock -25.84% off its SMA200. SGRY registered -43.90% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.48%.

The stock witnessed a 17.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.37%, and is 12.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.83% over the week and 8.50% over the month.

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) has around 8300 employees, a market worth around $2.51B and $2.38B in sales. Fwd P/E is 46.08. Profit margin for the company is -1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.20% and -54.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Surgery Partners Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 64.90% this year

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 88.90M, and float is at 39.33M with Short Float at 12.79%.

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Brocklehurst Laura L., the company’s Chief Human Resources Officer. SEC filings show that Brocklehurst Laura L. sold 162 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 30 at a price of $29.65 per share for a total of $4803.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45762.0 shares.

Surgery Partners Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 30 that Doherty David T (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 171 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 30 and was made at $29.65 per share for $5070.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 58579.0 shares of the SGRY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 29, Brocklehurst Laura L. (Chief Human Resources Officer) disposed off 196 shares at an average price of $29.75 for $5831.0. The insider now directly holds 45,924 shares of Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY).

Surgery Partners Inc. (SGRY): Who are the competitors?

The company's main competitors (and peers) include National HealthCare Corporation (NHC) that is -16.80% lower over the same period.