Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPS) is -13.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $255.02 and a high of $391.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNPS stock was last observed hovering at around $290.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 28.68% off its average median price target of $420.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.94% off the consensus price target high of $455.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are 8.53% higher than the price target low of $348.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $318.76, the stock is 10.32% and 4.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing 9.89% at the moment leaves the stock 1.66% off its SMA200. SNPS registered -5.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.64%.

The stock witnessed a 15.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.30%, and is 14.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.56% over the week and 3.62% over the month.

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) has around 16361 employees, a market worth around $48.97B and $4.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.39 and Fwd P/E is 31.87. Profit margin for the company is 20.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.99% and -18.51% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.70%).

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) is a “Buy”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 12.80% this year

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 152.94M, and float is at 152.02M with Short Float at 1.10%.

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 25 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VALLEE ROY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that VALLEE ROY sold 9,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 23 at a price of $359.26 per share for a total of $3.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1802.0 shares.

Synopsys Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 22 that JOHNSON MERCEDES (Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 22 and was made at $360.00 per share for $0.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5346.0 shares of the SNPS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, Nikias Chrysostomos L (Director) disposed off 400 shares at an average price of $367.77 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 23,395 shares of Synopsys Inc. (SNPS).

Synopsys Inc. (SNPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Applied Materials Inc. (AMAT) that is trading -30.33% down over the past 12 months and Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) that is -19.87% lower over the same period. Autodesk Inc. (ADSK) is -30.44% down on the 1-year trading charts.