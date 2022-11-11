The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) is -30.26% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $120.30 and a high of $201.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MIDD stock was last observed hovering at around $125.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 11.69% off its average median price target of $175.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.83% off the consensus price target high of $185.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -5.55% lower than the price target low of $130.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $137.22, the stock is 2.79% and 1.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing 9.31% at the moment leaves the stock -8.04% off its SMA200. MIDD registered -26.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.75%.

China Can't Stop US$0.25 Stock from Mining Ultra-Rare Metal



Here's one little-known company — trading undiscovered below 25-cents per share — that's advancing one of the largest and highest quality REE deposits in all of North America... and the Chinese can't do a damn thing about it! It's early stage... and that's excellent news for individual investors like you who have the foresight to act decisively on an emerging megatrend that's already being measured in the Tens of $Billions.



Simply click here and the name & trading symbol are yours. Sponsored

The stock witnessed a 2.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.59%, and is 5.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.80% over the week and 4.14% over the month.

The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) has around 4465 employees, a market worth around $7.31B and $3.69B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.18 and Fwd P/E is 13.33. Profit margin for the company is 12.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 14.06% and -31.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Middleby Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 129.30% this year

The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 54.03M, and float is at 53.32M with Short Float at 8.79%.

The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Palisi Chapin Sarah, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Palisi Chapin Sarah sold 225 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $148.00 per share for a total of $33300.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7235.0 shares.

The Middleby Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 15 that McCarthy Cathy L (Director) sold a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 15 and was made at $157.06 per share for $78532.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7925.0 shares of the MIDD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 10, Palisi Chapin Sarah (Director) disposed off 250 shares at an average price of $148.53 for $37132.0. The insider now directly holds 7,460 shares of The Middleby Corporation (MIDD).

The Middleby Corporation (MIDD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Whirlpool Corporation (WHR) that is trading -32.32% down over the past 12 months and Tennant Company (TNC) that is -21.35% lower over the same period.