Tidewater Inc. (TDW) Volatility At 6.67%, Should You Add A Position?

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE: TDW) is 196.08% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.75 and a high of $36.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TDW stock was last observed hovering at around $31.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.67% off its average median price target of $35.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.5% off the consensus price target high of $42.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 0.91% higher than the price target low of $32.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $31.71, the stock is 4.60% and 21.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.42 million and changing 2.16% at the moment leaves the stock 45.05% off its SMA200. TDW registered 161.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 55.75%.

The stock witnessed a 36.04% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 54.08%, and is -4.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.67% over the week and 6.12% over the month.

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) has around 4400 employees, a market worth around $1.56B and $466.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.14. Profit margin for the company is -21.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 225.23% and -13.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.90%).

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tidewater Inc. (TDW) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tidewater Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.30% this year

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 46.24M, and float is at 45.78M with Short Float at 5.12%.

Tidewater Inc. (TDW) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Tidewater Inc. (TDW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by ROBOTTI ROBERT, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ROBOTTI ROBERT bought 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 08 at a price of $30.25 per share for a total of $9.07 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2.97 million shares.

Tidewater Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 09 that ROBOTTI ROBERT (Director) bought a total of 560,224 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 09 and was made at $17.85 per share for $10.0 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.67 million shares of the TDW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, Darling David E (EVP, COO & Chief HR Officer) disposed off 25,000 shares at an average price of $25.87 for $0.65 million. The insider now directly holds 120,270 shares of Tidewater Inc. (TDW).

Tidewater Inc. (TDW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) that is 5.92% higher over the past 12 months. Halliburton Company (HAL) is 58.67% up on the 1-year trading charts.