Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Trupanion Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) is -58.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.77 and a high of $158.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TRUP stock was last observed hovering at around $47.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 8.14%.

Currently trading at $55.36, the stock is 12.03% and -3.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.25 million and changing 17.24% at the moment leaves the stock -20.75% off its SMA200. TRUP registered -54.28% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.92%.

The stock witnessed a 4.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.22%, and is 25.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.95% over the week and 7.75% over the month.

Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) has around 1131 employees, a market worth around $2.34B and $801.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 35.79% and -65.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.60%).

Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to shrink by -443.50% this year

Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 40.74M, and float is at 37.06M with Short Float at 21.41%.

Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) Insider Activity

A total of 136 insider transactions have happened at Trupanion Inc. (TRUP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 62 and purchases happening 74 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RAWLINGS DARRYL, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that RAWLINGS DARRYL sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 03 at a price of $44.16 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.86 million shares.

Trupanion Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 17 that RAWLINGS DARRYL (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 17 and was made at $53.94 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.86 million shares of the TRUP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 05, DOAK MICHAEL (Director) disposed off 700 shares at an average price of $60.50 for $42350.0. The insider now directly holds 1,344 shares of Trupanion Inc. (TRUP).

Trupanion Inc. (TRUP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include New Relic Inc. (NEWR) that is trading -50.06% down over the past 12 months and Celestica Inc. (CLS) that is 0.00% lower over the same period.